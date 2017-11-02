ImagineX Consulting Celebrates 2 Years in Business

Breaking News
Denver, CO, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Nov. 2, 2017 – ImagineX Consulting is excited to be celebrating our second year in business! After launching in November 2015, we have grown rapidly and established the company in the marketplace through our delivery success and client focus. Our two year growth stands as a testament to our team members’ entrepreneurial drive, passion, professionalism and expertise within the fields of DevOps and Cloud, Adaptive Agile, Cybersecurity, and Technology Consulting.

Over the past two years, we have cultivated a distinguished set of best of breed software partners from Cloud to DevOps to Cybersecurity. We have served 40 clients, including 2 Fortune 50, 6 Fortune 500, 8 Fortune 1000, another 2 in the Global 500 and have delivered over 70 successful projects. As ImagineX approaches 40 employees, our delivery teams will continue to provide high-quality innovative solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations. 

In addition to our steady growth, we are also honored to have our company recognized by Consulting Magazine. In February 2017, Consulting Magazine identified ImagineX as one of the “7 Small Jewels to Watch,” which stands as a huge credit to all that we have done and are doing as a developing business. Later in the year, the same publication hailed ImagineX as one of the “Best Firms to Work For – 2017” with regards to company morale. These accolades prove that ImagineX is different from typical consultancies and is a company to keep an eye on for years to come.

Most importantly, the ImagineX leadership team would like to thank all our consultants, our clients, and our partners for their support over the past two years. For more details about our history, culture and to hear what people are saying about our two year milestone, please visit the “We’re having a Birthday” page located on our website.

About ImagineX Consulting

ImagineX Consulting is a technology consulting firm whose mission is to deliver value to clients through a unique blend of modern capabilities powered by progressive methods and old-fashioned work ethic.  Our modern technology practices specialize around Software Engineering and Cloud, Adaptive Agile, Cybersecurity, and Technology Consulting.  The true exponential power of our capabilities exists at the intersection of these practices.  When combined with our pragmatic and adaptive methods, our seasoned technology consultants deliver unprecedented value to the Digital Enterprise on the cutting edge of today’s technology frontier.  ImagineX Consulting is headquartered in Denver with offices in Atlanta, Raleigh, Washington, DC and Toronto. Our ImagineX Labs are located in Toronto, Canada and Sofia, Bulgaria, and our Cybersecurity center is located in Tel Aviv, Israel.

