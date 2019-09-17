ImagineX Consulting receives consecutive “Best Small Firms to Work For” award from Consulting Magazine

Washington, D.C. , Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second consecutive year, ImagineX Consulting is proud to be awarded a top spot on Consulting Magazine’s highly coveted “Best Small Firms to Work For” list. The continued recognition of the Virginia-based white-glove technology consultancy is proof of the exceptional work they provide in a highly competitive & rapidly evolving market. Earlier this year, ImagineX also received their second consecutive “Best Places to Work” award from Atlanta Business Chronicle, improving three spots to #26 in the small business category. This recognition stems from the team’s stable growth in the city, where the firm’s largest office is located.

“We consider Consulting Magazine’s award to be the consulting industry’s top honor—we are humbled to receive it for the second year in a row,” says Shaun Bank, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ImagineX. “It is validation that we are building a special consulting firm, one where our employees are excited to come to work every morning.”

On the magazine’s survey, the firm excelled in the areas of Client Engagement and Culture. Software Engineer Alan Young says, “Seeing ImagineX recognized as a “Best Firm to Work For” yet again, is a reminder that I work with likeminded professionals who are passionate and enjoy their work, and who care for their clients and coworkers.”

As plans are made to celebrate their 4th year in business, ImagineX is on track to grow 80 percent over last year & is laser focused on the road ahead. With CyberSecurity currently accounting for over half of the business, there has been a noticeable shift in the types of projects delivered. ImagineX remains committed to providing interesting work and creating teams that their people are excited to be a part of. “Morale continues to remain high at ImagineX. We believe this is because we have always maintained a ‘family’ environment where we focus on collaborating and helping each other be successful, treating each other like they are members of our own family,” Bank says.

ImagineX Consulting currently employs 70 full-time consultants, having delivered 190 projects for 71 clients in 23 unique locations across the country. ImagineX continues to experience substantial growth in over 17 industry verticals, with a heavy focus on CyberSecurity in banking & finance.

About ImagineX Consulting

ImagineX Consulting is a technology consulting firm whose mission is to deliver value to clients through a unique blend of modern capabilities powered by progressive methods and old-fashioned work ethic. Our modern technology practices specialize around CyberSecurity, Software Engineering and Cloud, Data Insights and Technology Consulting. The true exponential power of our capabilities exists at the intersection of these practices. When combined with our pragmatic and agile methods, our seasoned technology consultants deliver unprecedented value to the Digital Enterprise on the cutting edge of today’s technology frontier. ImagineX Consulting is headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. in Ashburn, Virginia with offices in Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Denver, New York City and Toronto.

