Imaging3, Inc./Grapefruit Launches A New Line of Flavored CBD & THC Oil Infused Vaporization CCell Cartridges Branded under the trade name “Rainbow Dreams”.

Los Angeles/Desert Hot Springs, CA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imaging3, Inc./Grapefruit (OTCQB:IGNG), (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”) announces that the week of August 5, 2019, Grapefruit is launching its unique line of newly formulated and flavored cannabis oil infused CDB and THC vaporization cartridges. Grapefruit uses only the most trusted oils and high quality authentic CCELL ceramic vaporizer cartridges for its products to assure the most consistent and smooth product delivery available in the industry today. The Rainbow Dreams branded CBD and THC vaporization cartridge line includes a formulated CBD heavy 3:1 vaporization cartridge for customers that need pain relief, but want to be only minimally impacted by THC. The four (4) new Grapefruit Rainbow Dream vape cartridges will each have its own unique flavor profile from mango passion to citrus bliss, and each flavor is paired to a complimentary cannabis strain including Durban Poison, Cannatonic and OG Kush.

Bradley J. Yourist, IGNG/Grapefruit’s CEO stated, “Moving the Rainbow Dreams project forward demonstrates our team’s ability to bring a high quality product to market at a competitive price with solid margins for Grapefruit and its retailers. Flavored and full spectrum cannabis oils, including live resin are growing in popularity in California and elsewhere because customers in the recreational market want a no burn-flavored oil without any offending cannabis smell. Our Rainbow Dreams products deliver on this. Grapefruit, among its many other abilities has the expertise to formulate such flavored and infused oils to meet our customer’s current demands. It is our experience that some customers like a more CBD and CBN heavy formulated oil for help with pain and sleep and are not interested in becoming maximally affected in some cases. Our 3:1 CBD vaporization carts, with a mango passion flavor profile, fill that ever growing demand for CBD heavy products. We also have a day-time sativa blended oil for those recreational users that have an active lifestyle. Rainbow Dreams will also be the flagship for Grapefruit’s new edibles cued-up to be launched in the next 45 days. By implementing our own high-end, custom formulated vaporization cartridge line, Grapefruit believes it will capture significant revenue opportunities as we move inexorably toward our goal of becoming a leading fully integrated, licensed and compliant cannabis product manufacturing and distribution company.”

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is located in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products. Grapefruit’s cannabis and CBD extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the industry – recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 10 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. Grapefruit obtained its California cannabis licenses in January of 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products thereafter. Grapefruit’s vision is to become a seed to sale, fully vertically integrated ethical and compliant cannabis and CBD product Company.

Instagram: @rainbowdreamsofficial

To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/ . To learn more about Grapefruit’s Sugar Stoned branded line of cannabis and CBD infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/ .

