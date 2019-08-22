Imaging3, Inc./Grapefruit (OTCQB:IGNG) Announces Receipt of SEC Comment Letter on its Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed by Grapefruit on July 25, 2019.

Los Angeles/Desert Hot Springs, CA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imaging3, Inc./Grapefruit (OTCQB:IGNG), (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”) today announces that on Wednesday August 21, 2019 it received the initial comment letter from the SEC Division of Corporation Finance. The letter consisted of 15 comments, chief of which requires the Company to file audited predecessor financial statements for Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. as well as audited pro forma financial information giving effect to the reverse acquisition. The Company intends to respond to the SEC’s comments by the third week in September. Bradley J. Yourist, IGNG/Grapefruit CEO stated, “We are pleased to receive this prompt and manageable response from the SEC Staff and look forward to responding as promptly as possible and to timely provide the public with all relevant disclosure concerning Grapefruit. We continue to execute our plan in a timely fashion.”

About GBI

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is located in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products. Grapefruit’s cannabis and CBD extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the industry–recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 10 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. Grapefruit obtained its California cannabis licenses in January of 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products thereafter. Grapefruit’s vision is to become a seed to sale, fully vertically integrated ethical and compliant cannabis and CBD product Company. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/ . To learn more about Grapefruit’s Sugar Stoned branded line of cannabis and CBD infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

