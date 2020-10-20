iManage Announces Global Strategic Partnership and Technology Integration with Foundation Software Group

Initial phase to focus on development of out-of-box connector for iManage Knowledge Unlocked powered by RAVN

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with Foundation Software Group, developer of the only firm intelligence platform for law firms, to extend the capabilities of iManage Knowledge Unlocked, powered by RAVN, for lawyers, legal teams and other professionals. The partnership leverages the innovation of two industry leaders enabling mutual customers to access the rich, comprehensive metadata in Foundation directly from Knowledge Unlocked, enriching enterprise search results.

The development of a new connector streamlines integration with data that has been aggregated and augmented in Foundation, making it available to the powerful Knowledge Graph™ within Knowledge Unlocked, which surfaces connections between content, concepts and people to uncover hidden experts, similar matters, and best practice content. The connector allows automated access to and easy filtering of additional data sources to securely deliver search results with increased relevancy, contextual accuracy, and speed. The combination of iManage and Foundation accelerates legal and professional services firms’ ability to zero in on the right information at the right time, improving firm performance and driving better decision-making by lawyers and other professionals.

Combined capabilities of the two companies take advantage of deep knowledge stores that often reside in silos within organizations. The robust metadata derived from existing systems helps to enhance critical connections and build relationships between content, people, and matters – unleashing new insights and best practices across a wide breadth of use cases.

“The integration between iManage and Foundation allows law firms to quickly leverage their data for the practice and business of law,” said Cindy Thurston Bare, VP, Customer Product Management, Foundation Software Group. “Together, we unlock a host of shared knowledge across firms while achieving significant time savings for firm professionals. Our solutions are highly complementary, and we see significant opportunity for deeper integration to deliver actionable intelligence to our joint customers.”

Through its strategic partnerships, iManage focuses on creating end-to-end solutions for clients that enable them to maximize the benefits drawn from the institutional knowledge inherent in their knowledge bases, people and processes.

Nick Thomson, General Manager, iManage RAVN, said, “Our goal with Knowledge Unlocked is to significantly reduce the complexity and risk traditionally associated with deploying legal knowledge solutions. That sensibility is also reflected in the iManage partnership with Foundation. We go far beyond the development of productized connectors to leverage a shared vision of simplifying the process for mutual clients to integrate Foundation’s rich information into the Knowledge Unlocked solution.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market-leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate law departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.

About Foundation Software Group

Foundation Software Group enables large law firms to transform their disparate data about clients, matters, people, and parties into usable and actionable information. Its Firm Intelligence platform includes integrated applications for Experience Management, Expertise Location, and Strategic Relationship Management — leveraging firm knowledge to win new business, improve client service, and gain insight into both the business and practice of law. Foundation is led by an accomplished team of professionals with deep experience in successful law firm application development.

