iManage Delivers Enhancements to Security, Risk, and Governance Portfolio

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced new releases of iManage Threat Manager, iManage Security Policy Manager, and iManage Records Manager, marking the continuing evolution of its security, risk, and governance portfolio. Together, the new product releases provide comprehensive, pervasive security and governance that helps law firms, financial services, consultancies, and other knowledge-centric organizations to more effectively manage and protect their most valuable asset: their data.

iManage Threat Manager – which provides sophisticated threat detection, intervention to prevent data loss, usage analytics, and data governance to protect sensitive content – gains a new “detect and protect” feature that delivers a classification approach to data loss prevention. Powerful meta-data and activity-based criteria are married with actions, for example ‘warn an end user’ or ‘disable an account’ to neutralize an attack and prevent data loss.

This new functionality helps mitigate the impact of a breach, which can have serious financial repercussions for firms. In addition to the severe reputational damage that can come from the loss of sensitive and confidential data, the average financial cost of a data breach is $3.86 million, according to a recent study.

iManage Security Policy Manager – which secures critical content across multiple repositories with need-to-know security access – can now apply security policies to content in Microsoft SharePoint and Aderant Expert, extending the range of third-party systems that Security Policy Manager can support.

The latest version of Security Policy Manager also provides support for legal holds, making it easier for firms to manage all holds and identify and notify hold custodians, all from within the Security Policy Manager client.

The ongoing enhancements and evolution also apply to iManage Records Manager, which provides governance for physical and electronic records through a single, intuitive interface. The product now gives users a consolidated view of all records – both physical and electronic – from the web client as well as the desktop client, making it even easier for end users to manage their records appropriately and in compliance with retention and disposition policies.

“The landscape around security, risk, and governance doesn’t stand still, which is why iManage is committed to continually evolving and enhancing our product portfolio to help our customers address the challenges they face in these areas,” said Ian Raine, Vice President of Product Management, iManage. “With the latest iteration of our products, customers can enable protection that is architected from the ground up to secure sensitive information and intellectual property, ensuring organizations remain the most secure stewards of their knowledge work.”

