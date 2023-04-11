Partnership with leading global technology investor cements extraordinary growth trajectory and reputation as SaaS platform of choice for innovative knowledge-based organizations across the globe

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced a strategic growth investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, to accelerate its organic growth and the continued evolution of its cloud-based, AI-enabled knowledge work platform. iManage will continue to operate under the leadership of the existing management team, led by its CEO and co-founder Neil Araujo.

The minority investment by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities will help iManage build on the increasingly important role it plays enabling knowledge-based organizations to work productively, improve information governance, optimize workflow, and collaborate seamlessly. iManage has deeply invested in cloud, governance, AI, and workflow technologies to help serve over 4000 legal, accounting, and financial services organizations in more than 65 countries.

“This is a proud and pivotal moment in iManage’s history. Endorsement by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities is a testament to the strength of the current business we have developed and the potential opportunity to grow and have a lasting impact,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “The partnership is a perfect fit thanks to our shared values on customer and employee experience. Bain Capital brings a wealth of experience that will support the scaling of our vision and enable us to accelerate our already extraordinary growth trajectory while remaining focused on the needs and aspirations of our customers. I am truly excited for the future as we continue to deliver on our mission to transform, enable and support how knowledge workers get work done.”

“Neil and his tenured management team have done an outstanding job building iManage into a global leader, helping the world’s leading organizations manage documents and email more efficiently while protecting vital information assets, meeting regulatory requirements, and improving workflows,” said Phil Meicler, a Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. “The scale of our investment reflects our conviction in the iManage team, their vision and customer centric approach, and we are excited to partner with Neil and the team to help deepen and expand the product experience and continue to serve existing and new market opportunities.”

“It’s exciting to see a global investment firm in Bain Capital support companies like iManage that are tailoring technology for legal and professional services organizations, particularly at a time when technology continues to transform the way we work and help us serve our clients more effectively,” said Matthew O’Brien, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, an iManage customer.

Lazard acted as exclusive financial advisor to iManage.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security, and risk mitigation with market-leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights, and streamlines how professionals work while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 4,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.

About Bain Capital Tech Opportunities

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities (www.baincapitaltechopportunities.com) aims to help growing technology companies reach their full potential. We focus on companies in large, growing end markets with innovative or disruptive technology where we believe we can support transformational growth. Our dedicated, tenured team has deep experience supporting growing technology businesses—bringing together differentiated backgrounds in private and public equity investing as well as technology operating roles. We invest behind fundamental long-term tailwinds as technology penetrates across industries, creating a large and growing number of investment opportunities. Bain Capital Tech Opportunities focuses on five priority sub-verticals: Application Software, Infrastructure & Security, Fintech & Payments, Healthcare IT, and Internet & Digital Media. We are a business unit of Bain Capital, one of the world’s leading private investment firms with approximately $160 billion in assets under management that creates lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live.

