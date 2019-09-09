Breaking News
Home / Top News / iManage Moves into Larger, More Modern EMEA Headquarters to Support Rapid Growth across Entire Solution Portfolio

iManage Moves into Larger, More Modern EMEA Headquarters to Support Rapid Growth across Entire Solution Portfolio

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

New office facilitates enhanced collaboration and customer support for teams across its Document Management, RAVN AI and Security Solutions

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced it has consolidated its UK offices into a newly designed, larger single location that will now function as the company’s EMEA headquarters.

The new location at 1 Phipp Street in the heart of Shoreditch, London, was strategically chosen for the company’s latest expansion. iManage designed the space from the ground up to accommodate its needs for a modern, centralised facility for employees, customers and partners.

The new facility, which opened Aug. 19, now enables teams from sales, marketing, product, development, professional services, customer support, IT and HR to more collaboratively work together in a single space to better serve customers across the EMEA regions. It also features additional space for the teams to host the company’s legal, financial and enterprise customers and partners.

“As a result of rapid growth and expansion, iManage expanded locations to better support an increasing client base and better reflect its unique position in the market,” said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. “This has led to finding and building out a larger facility in London that enables easier collaboration with our partners and clients and internally across departments.”

The new building is designed to support such collaboration with multiple rooms for formal meetings and work sessions but also separate areas that facilitate a more casual atmosphere for team-building activities. iManage plans to host various industry events at the location as well.

“We designed the facility specifically to reflect our company culture as we grow the various teams across our organization now and in the future,” said Victoria Henley, Director of People Operations, EMEA, iManage. “We planned for it to support our aspirations for increased cross-departmental collaboration and agile work as we are a truly integrated company with all teams working together to help companies improve their work product management and better serve their customers.”

iManage provides a collaborative learning environment that fosters growth and innovation. If you’re interested in a career at any of our global locations, click here to discover more about our open career opportunities.

Follow iManage via:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/
Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

Press Contact Information:
Manjul Gupta
Director of Corporate Communications
iManage
Phone: +1-669-777-3430
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.