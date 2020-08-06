Breaking News
iManage Named Finalist in the SaaS Awards for Best SaaS for Improved Productivity

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, has been named as a finalist in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS for Improved Productivity. Now in its fifth year, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program celebrates software innovation that fuels business worldwide, accepting entries from around the globe including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: “Software-as-a-Service’s force for positive disruption never seems to abate, with seemingly unending solutions for modern business. This year is of course a special case, with SaaS not only at the forefront of remodelling existing business processes, but also agilely responding with pioneering solutions to unavoidable global disruptions. This made compiling this year’s shortlist even more challenging.”

Now more than ever, work productivity is a key business issue for organizations that have had to adjust to wholesale shifts to work-from-home environments and the imperative for secure access to information.

“We believe this achievement is acknowledgement of iManage’s ability to deliver innovative productivity and collaboration features, while maintaining the industry’s most advanced security and governance over sensitive information,” said Dan Carmel, CMO, iManage. “That’s made us the market-leading choice for the foremost law firms, banks and the Fortune 1000. Customers deploying the iManage platform are well positioned for efficient remote work and collaboration supported by AI that helps people work better, apart.  Our modern SaaS platform delivers industry-leading uptime and security for reliable global deployments.”  

Final SaaS Awards winners from among the hundreds of entries will be announced on Tuesday, 25 August 2020.

About the SaaS Awards
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.

Press Contact:
Anastasia Bullinger
iManage
[email protected]

