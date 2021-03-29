Imara Opens Applications for the Second-Annual ‘Real Impact’ Community Support Program to Address Unmet Needs Affecting People with Rare Genetic Blood Disorders

Company will award grants totaling up to $150,000 to nonprofit community-based organizations that support sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia patients and families

BOSTON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that applications for the second-annual ‘Real Impact’ community support initiative are open.

The grant program, which was introduced in 2020 to fund nonprofit, community-based organizations (CBOs) serving patients and families, had far-reaching effects in its first year. In addition to supporting patients and families affected by rare blood disorders, in 2020 the grant program provided an aggregate of $125,000 to twenty-five CBOs with support and services for the communities they serve.

Imara will increase grant funding totaling up to $150,000 in 2021 across three key areas: social determinants of health (including COVID-19 relief), virtual support programs and community-based organization (CBO) capacity.

“2020 marked an incredibly difficult time for those living with SCD and beta-thalassemia and we’ve been inspired by the innovative ways grant recipients have used their funds to improve the lives of patients,” said Jennifer Fields, MPH, Imara’s Director, Advocacy and Engagement. “We look forward to supporting the 2021 program and encourage all organizations who meet the grant criteria to apply.”

The grants will be awarded to recipients in the U.S. in the following project categories:

Social Determinants of Health (including COVID-19 relief): Funds will support organizations that are working to address social drivers that impact health, disease management, education and other basic needs.

Virtual Support Programs: Funds will support virtual community programs that encourage access to telehealth services, mental health care programs, and/or focus on other educational development areas for patients with SCD or beta-thalassemia.

Community Based Organizational (CBO) Capacity: Funds will support nonprofit organizations’ internal operations (e.g., personnel, program development and execution and other activities) to better fulfill their patient-focused missions.

“As we continue to progress our Phase 2b programs in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, it is essential to be supporting patients and their families in new ways,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “Imara continues to put patients first and the Real Impact grant program is a key embodiment of Imara’s core mission. We look forward to supporting the 2021 recipients in their ongoing commitment to the patient community.”

Applications will be accepted online from March 29 through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 14, 2021. Nonprofit organizations may apply for grants in a selected category. A team of reviewers will evaluate the applications and determine the final grant recipients based on the clear identification of an unmet need, plan of execution, level of impact within the target community and measures of success. Recipients across the three grant programs will be announced and awarded in June 2021.

All applications must be submitted through the online process by May 14, 2021 and include the required supporting materials. For additional information on the grants, eligibility criteria and instructions on how to apply, CBOs can refer to the application website: Imara’s Real Impact Awards or at the following link: https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/real_impact_grants.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the size, scope and timing of the Real Impact grant program. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

Ten Bridge Communications

617-460-3579

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Michael Gray

617-835-4061

[email protected]