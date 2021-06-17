Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / iMedia Brands Appoints Monty Wageman as Chief Financial Officer

iMedia Brands Appoints Monty Wageman as Chief Financial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) today announced the appointment of Montgomery “Monty” Wageman as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to Tim Peterman, Chief Executive Officer. Wageman will be assuming this role from Peterman, who has held this position on an interim basis since February 2020. Wageman’s appointment is effective as of June 16, 2021.

“I’m proud to announce Monty as our CFO,” said Peterman. “For over 20 years, Monty has delivered to our culture and our shareholders a boundless work ethic, a calm wisdom and an always current accounting expertise. We look forward to his expanded contributions to our organization.”

Wageman joined iMedia in 2000 and has held various roles of increasing responsibility in accounting, treasury and tax. Most recently, he served as the Company’s Vice President, Corporate Controller and previously served as Senior Director of Accounting, Tax and Treasury from July 2019 through June 2020 and Accounting Director from September 2007 through July 2019. Prior to iMedia, Wageman began his career in audit at Arthur Anderson.

Wageman is a licensed CPA and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of St. Thomas.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands, online marketplaces and media commerce services that together position the Company as a leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers using interactive video.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

Media:
[email protected]
(800) 938-9707

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.