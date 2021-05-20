iMedia’s ShopHQ Set to Launch in 20+ Million High-Definition Homes in Top U.S. Markets

Breaking News
Markets Include New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia & Washington, D.C.

iMedia Announces Affiliation Partnership with RNN, the Largest Independent Broadcaster Group in U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) announced today that its flagship television network, ShopHQ, will launch in 20+ million high-definition homes in late June through its affiliation agreement with RNN, the nation’s largest independent broadcast group.  

“I can’t emphasize enough how impactful we believe these new HD homes will be in driving ShopHQ’s revenue and viewership growth opportunities,” said Tim Peterman, CEO iMedia Brands. “More consumers today watch television primarily in the high-definition neighborhoods on their cable and satellite systems, and now ShopHQ will be available there to engage its customers with competitive HD channel positioning in the biggest U.S. markets. This agreement will also allow ShopHQ to engage with consumers who only watch television via over-the-air broadcast in these markets. I want to thank RNN’s Dick French and Christian French, who have been great partners to iMedia over this past year as we collaborated to complete this strategic affiliation agreement.”

ShopHQ will launch on each of the below listed RNN’s stations primary channel on June 28, 2021.

1. WRNN   New York City
2. KSCI Los Angeles
3. KCNS San Francisco
4. WMCN  Philadelphia
5. KFWD Dallas
6. WMDE Washington DC
7. KUBE Houston
8. WWDP Boston
9. KIKU Honolulu

ShopHQ airs today via cable and satellite, over-the-air broadcasting, mobile app and in OTT on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, and YouTube.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.
iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive (floatleft.tv) and i3PL Services. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme jwhulmeco.com, Christopher & Banks christopherandbanks.com, OurGalleria.com and TheCloseOut.com. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

About RNN, Inc.
RNN is a privately held portfolio of independent broadcast assets and production/distribution capabilities located north of New York City. In 1993 RNN was established with a single broadcast station in New York’s Hudson Valley, reaching less than 250,000 homes. Over the subsequent years, RNN has grown to own the largest group of independent broadcast stations in the United States covering more than 28% of households within eight of the top-ten DMAs. RNN’s total reach exceeds 86MM over-the-air population.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Media:
[email protected]
(800) 938-9707

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

 

