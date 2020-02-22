IMF chief, Argentina flag path to new debt deal after G20 meet in Riyadh

Argentina on Saturday agreed to start consultations with the International Monetary Fund that could lead to a new financing program, days after the global lender said the country’s debt situation had become “unsustainable”.
