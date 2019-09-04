Breaking News
Home / Top News / Immanuel’s Clark Jeary Renamed Yankee Hill Village in Celebration of New Programming

Immanuel’s Clark Jeary Renamed Yankee Hill Village in Celebration of New Programming

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Along with the new name, the community celebrated new life enrichment and new memory support programming; the opening of a new Thrive by Immanuel Wellness Center; newly added healthcare services to better support assisted living residents; and the welcoming of a new executive chef.

Along with the new name, the community celebrated new life enrichment and new memory support programming; the opening of a new Thrive by Immanuel Wellness Center; newly added healthcare services to better support assisted living residents; and the welcoming of a new executive chef.

Immanuel’s Clark Jeary is renamed Yankee Hill Village in a celebration of new programming.

Immanuel’s Clark Jeary is renamed Yankee Hill Village in a celebration of new programming.

Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Immanuel, Nebraska’s leader for retirement living solutions celebrated a “Season of New” last week at Clark Jeary with new programming announcements and a new resident-chosen name for the senior living community, Yankee Hill Village. Along with the new name, the community celebrated new life enrichment and new memory support programming; the opening of a new Thrive by Immanuel Wellness Center; newly added healthcare services to better support assisted living residents; and the welcoming of a new executive chef. 

Yankee Hill Village’s “Season of New” was celebrated Aug. 29, with special guests Sen. Kate Bolz of Nebraska District 29, Wendy Birdsall, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president, and other Lincoln Chamber members and community leaders.

“We’re proud to be part of Clark Jeary’s rich history and are thrilled to celebrate this new season for staff and residents,” said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. “As a local, non-profit provider, Immanuel is driven to serve. We’re excited for these new changes that celebrate choice for area seniors.”

In celebration, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a proclamation celebrating “Commitment to Senior Choice Day.” Immanuel’s Yankee Hill Village honors senior choice with resident-directed activities, choice dining options, wellness opportunities that encourage participants to thrive, comprehensive, expert memory support and more. Newly named Yankee Hill Village is proud to be an advocate for senior choice as a right for area retirees.

In 2017, Immanuel acquired Clark Jeary into its brand of retirement communities which now span across southeast Nebraska and central Iowa. Clark Jeary was originally founded in 1963 and moved to its current Yankee Hill location in 2006. Learn more about Yankee Hill Village at Immanuel.com.

About Immanuel

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel’s house of brands includes: Immanuel CommunitiesImmanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel’s brands: Immanuel Communities owns and operates 14 independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on eight campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel’s service centered mission.

Attachments

  • YH thrive 2
  • YH ribbon cutting 2 
CONTACT: Jennifer Knecht
Immanuel
(402) 829-2929
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.