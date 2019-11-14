Immigration hawk promoted to U.S. homeland security acting deputy

The Trump administration named immigration hawk Ken Cuccinelli to the No. 2 position at the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, the same day it installed an acting secretary who became the agency’s fifth leader in three years.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dolphins, Lions planning to attend Kaepernick’s NFL audition - November 13, 2019
- Black-clad man dies in Hong Kong; unclear if death related to protests – police - November 13, 2019
- Despite ‘wonderful’ meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts - November 13, 2019