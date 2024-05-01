Americans ranked immigration as the most important issue facing the United States for a third consecutive month, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.
An April 1-22 Gallup survey found that 27% of Americans ranked immigration as the most important problem facing the U.S.
Immigration topped Gallup’s open-ended trend for a third consecutive month. It marked the longest consecutive stretch for the immigration issue in the past 24 years.
In December 2023, immigration
