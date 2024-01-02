Future debates will focus on government promises and use of Home Office statisticsIt will surprise no one that a general election year has begun with a row over immigration – a crucial issue for voters in key parliamentary seats which will determine the UK’s next government.But the intensity of the row – with Rishi Sunak accused by Labour of indulging in “a barefaced lie” – is an indication of the way in which future debates will focus on promises made by the government and the use of Home Office statistics. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.