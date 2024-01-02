Future debates will focus on government promises and use of Home Office statisticsIt will surprise no one that a general election year has begun with a row over immigration – a crucial issue for voters in key parliamentary seats which will determine the UK’s next government.But the intensity of the row – with Rishi Sunak accused by Labour of indulging in “a barefaced lie” – is an indication of the way in which future debates will focus on promises made by the government and the use of Home Office statistics. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Immigration statistics row kicks off general election year - January 2, 2024
- US pastor accused of trying to put wife’s co-worker’s head in deep fryer - January 2, 2024
- Senior Hamas figure Saleh al-Arouri killed in Lebanon - January 2, 2024