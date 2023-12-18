Dr. Radic led and authored landmark study demonstrating applicability of CAR-Ts in autoimmune diseases published in Science Translational Medicine, 2019

Dr. Radic is a recognized thought leader in autoimmune CAR-T cell therapy, antibody-mediated disorders and designing CAR-T studies

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“Immix Biopharma”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), announced that effective today, Marko Radic PhD, has joined ImmixBio subsidiary Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Radic brings decades of experience in autoimmune cell therapy, and thought leadership to Nexcella.

“NXC-201 has demonstrated promising clinical data to-date. I believe recent developments in the CAR-T field allow for novel approaches to treat autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Radic. “I am excited about joining the Nexcella scientific advisory board and continuing to contribute to expanding treatment options to patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Radic as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board. Building on our foundation in AL Amyloidosis, we look forward to rapidly implementing CAR-T treatments for autoimmune diseases,” stated Ilya Rachman, MD PhD Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “Dr. Radic’s groundbreaking work sparked the launch of an entirely new therapeutic approach to treat debilitating autoimmune diseases.”

Dr. Radic is Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Biochemistry at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (“UTHSC”). Dr. Radic’s research laboratory focuses on the mechanisms leading to autoimmune disease, with an emphasis on antibody-mediated disorders, such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), and Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome (APS). Dr. Radic’s laboratory identified the critical nexus of sustained activation of autoreactive B cells in lupus, and tested immunotherapy with chimeric antigen receptor modified CD8+ T cells (CAR-T) in two murine models of lupus, published in Science Translational Medicine, 2019 (which was recently featured in Nature , Dec 2023). Dr. Radic has authored more than 90 peer-reviewed scientific publications, 25 reviews and 10 book chapters. Prior to joining UTHSC in 2000, Dr. Radic was an Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology at Drexel University. Dr. Radic trained as postdoctoral fellow at the Fox Chase Cancer Center, received his Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the University of California in Irvine, and received his B.S. in Genetics from the University of California in Davis.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering personalized therapies for oncology and immunology with more than 100 patients treated to-date. Our lead cell therapy asset is the CAR-T NXC-201 for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, for which we have observed overall response rates of 100% and 95%, respectively, in the ongoing Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) clinical trial (December 10, 2023). NXC-201 has the potential to be the world’s first “Single-Day CRS” CAR-T (median onset day 1, median duration 1 day, range 1-4 days), enabling the potential for a faster return home for patients and supporting potential expansion into autoimmune indications. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. Our second program, a tissue specific therapeutic (TSTx) asset IMX-110, is being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and IMMINENT-01 combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in relapsed/refractory solid tumors. IMX-110 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

