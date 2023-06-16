Dr. Coleman joins the Nexcella, Inc. Board of Directors with over a decade of experience as an Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson from 2003-2016

Dr. Coleman is President Emerita of the University of Michigan where she was named one of “10 Best College Presidents” by TIME Magazine and served as President of the University of Michigan Health System; former President of the University of Iowa; Trustee Emerita of the Mayo Clinic; Trustee Emerita of the Gerald R. Ford Foundation

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), announced that effective today, Mary Sue Coleman, former Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”), has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Coleman brings deep experience as a former Independent Director of Johnson & Johnson for over a decade from 2003-2016, chairing the J&J Audit Committee; as a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the J&J Technology/Science/R&D Committee.

After joining the University of Michigan in 2002, Dr. Coleman was President of the University of Michigan from 2002 until her retirement in 2014, where she was named one of “10 Best College Presidents” by TIME Magazine and served as President of the University of Michigan Health System. Dr. Coleman led “The Michigan Difference,” a campaign to raise $2.5 billion. At its conclusion in 2008, the campaign finale stood at $3.2 billion – the most ever raised by a public university at the time. Prior, Dr. Coleman was President of the University of Iowa from 1995-2002.

“We are honored to have Dr. Coleman join our Board of Directors. She is an experienced former Johnson & Johnson board member and a proven leader of large research-focused institutions with a global footprint, having successfully built and raised capital for world-class biomedical research ecosystems,” said Ilya Rachman, MD, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, ImmixBio Chief Financial Officer, added: “Dr. Coleman has deep experience in healthcare as the former President of the University of Michigan Health System and a trustee of the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Coleman’s leadership and skills in our industry, as well as Dr. Coleman’s contributions to national and international scientific endeavors, are internationally recognized. We look forward to her valued insights as we progress NXC-201, what we believe is the world’s first outpatient CAR-T cell therapy, through clinical development in AL amyloidosis and multiple myeloma.”

“I have been fortunate to have a wide-ranging of experience in my career leading public American universities, participating on corporate boards, and contributing to the sciences broadly. This experience makes joining the Nexcella board of directors a natural fit,” said Dr. Coleman. “I look forward to working with the Nexcella team to accomplish its goal of bringing innovative cell therapies for oncology and other indications to patients.”

President Obama selected Dr. Coleman to help launch the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership, a national effort bringing together industry, universities and the federal government. In 2010, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gary Locke named Dr. Coleman co-chair of the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Dr. Coleman is Trustee Emerita of the Mayo Clinic; Trustee Emerita of the Gerald R. Ford Foundation; Trustee Emerita of the Gates Cambridge Scholarship program; Trustee Emerita, John S And James L Knight Foundation; Trustee, Kavli Foundation; Trustee, University of Denver; Chair of the Board of Trustees of Society for Science; former President of the Association of American Universities; former Board of Governors, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA); Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences; and Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Dr. Coleman was elected to the National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) in 1997. Dr. Coleman served as Independent Director at Meredith Corporation from 1997 to 2016 and is a former Director of Gaylord Container Corp. Earlier in Dr. Coleman’s career, she was Provost at the University of New Mexico; Vice Chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and a member of the biochemistry faculty and an administrator at the Cancer Center of the University of Kentucky in Lexington where she built a distinguished academic career through her teaching and research on the immune system and malignancies. Dr. Coleman holds honorary doctorates from a number of institutions including Grinnell College, Dartmouth College, Notre Dame University, the University of North Carolina, Indiana University and Michigan State University. She is the recipient of distinguished alumnus awards from the University of North Carolina and Grinnell College. The Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion honored her as Humanitarian of the Year, and the Michigan Women’s Foundation presented her with its Trillium Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Coleman earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Grinnell College and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc (Nasdaq:IMMX), is a Los Angeles, CA based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis has produced 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023 across 58 patients. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com .

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of CAR-T cell therapies and Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases with >75 patients treated to-date. Our lead cell therapy asset is NXC-201 in multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis, which we believe could be the world’s first out-patient CAR-T. Our lead TSTx asset IMX-110, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and IMMINENT-01 combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, holds Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA. ImmixBio subsidiary Nexcella, Inc develops CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis, with 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023, currently being trialed in NEXICART-1. Learn more at www.immixbio.com .

