PORTLAND, Maine, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the first quarter of 2024, which ended March 31, 2024.