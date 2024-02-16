Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET to review its 2023 unaudited financial results. This date has been pushed back six days from the original date first announced on January 8, 2024. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 6, 2024 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #2442952.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 that were disclosed on January 8, 2024. The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K around the end of March 2024.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (which date is six days later than originally announced on January 8, 2024).

