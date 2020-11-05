ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves, will report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Friday, November 13, 2020, at 9:00 AM ET to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call scheduled by the Company to review the full third quarter 2020 financial results by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET on Friday, November 13, 2020. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #10148680.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 that it expects to file with the SEC after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Investors are also encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which will be posted under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com after the market closes on Thursday, November 12, 2020, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell :

ImmuCell Corporation’s (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain™, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com



Contact:

Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO

ImmuCell Corporation

(207) 878-2770

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700

[email protected]