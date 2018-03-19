Breaking News
Home / Top News / Immudyne Announces Launch of INR Wellness Immune Support Product Line

Immudyne Announces Launch of INR Wellness Immune Support Product Line

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmuDyne, Inc. (OTCQB:IMMD) (“Immudyne” or the “Company”), a leader in the development and marketing of OTC healthcare products, is pleased to announce the launch of the INR Wellness immune support product line.

INR Wellness is a once-daily nutritional supplement that contains yeast, oat, and mushroom beta-glucans.  These three naturally occurring beta-glucans have been shown across hundreds of clinical studies to support the human immune system and are commonly used as an OTC supplement to reduce cholesterol levels, manage blood glucose levels, and to support the immune system in people whose body defenses have been weakened by conditions such as chronic fatigue, or physical and emotional stress; or by treatments such as radiation or chemotherapy. 

Immudyne’s INR Wellness product is the first in the world with a proprietary triple-action formulation that contains what we believe to be the most important beta glucans for overall immune support.

“We’re excited to add another revenue stream to Immudyne’s portfolio,” stated Justin Schreiber, President & CEO of Immudyne. “We believe INR Wellness is the highest quality immune support product on the market and presents a significant growth opportunity for the Company.”

Immudyne will begin sales of INR Wellness on Monday, March 19th, 2018 through the Company’s website. A national Facebook, Google and Amazon campaign will commence shortly thereafter.  

“In 2017, the U.S. nutritional supplement and vitamin market was approximately $36.1 billion,” stated Stefan Galluppi, Chief Technology and Operating Officer of Immudyne. “The immune support vertical is an attractive segment of the supplement market that has seen little innovation in recent years. Given the extensive clinical data and proprietary formulation of INR Wellness, we believe we’re well positioned for a successful product launch.”

For more information on INR Wellness or to purchase the product, please visit https://www.inrwellness.com/.  

About lmmuDyne

lmmuDyne, Inc. (the “Company”) is an online direct response marketing company that builds innovative and proprietary health and wellness brands that transform and enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Immudyne’s scalable and global advertising technology infrastructure leverages the world’s largest social media and online sales platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon) to rapidly and profitably grow our continually expanding product portfolio. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands or for investor relations please visit www.immudyne.com or email us at [email protected] 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.