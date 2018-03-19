Immudyne Announces Launch of INR Wellness Immune Support Product Line

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmuDyne, Inc. (OTCQB:IMMD) (“Immudyne” or the “Company”), a leader in the development and marketing of OTC healthcare products, is pleased to announce the launch of the INR Wellness immune support product line.

INR Wellness is a once-daily nutritional supplement that contains yeast, oat, and mushroom beta-glucans. These three naturally occurring beta-glucans have been shown across hundreds of clinical studies to support the human immune system and are commonly used as an OTC supplement to reduce cholesterol levels, manage blood glucose levels, and to support the immune system in people whose body defenses have been weakened by conditions such as chronic fatigue, or physical and emotional stress; or by treatments such as radiation or chemotherapy.

Immudyne’s INR Wellness product is the first in the world with a proprietary triple-action formulation that contains what we believe to be the most important beta glucans for overall immune support.

“We’re excited to add another revenue stream to Immudyne’s portfolio,” stated Justin Schreiber, President & CEO of Immudyne. “We believe INR Wellness is the highest quality immune support product on the market and presents a significant growth opportunity for the Company.”

Immudyne will begin sales of INR Wellness on Monday, March 19th, 2018 through the Company’s website. A national Facebook, Google and Amazon campaign will commence shortly thereafter.

“In 2017, the U.S. nutritional supplement and vitamin market was approximately $36.1 billion,” stated Stefan Galluppi, Chief Technology and Operating Officer of Immudyne. “The immune support vertical is an attractive segment of the supplement market that has seen little innovation in recent years. Given the extensive clinical data and proprietary formulation of INR Wellness, we believe we’re well positioned for a successful product launch.”

For more information on INR Wellness or to purchase the product, please visit https://www.inrwellness.com/.

About lmmuDyne

lmmuDyne, Inc. (the “Company”) is an online direct response marketing company that builds innovative and proprietary health and wellness brands that transform and enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Immudyne’s scalable and global advertising technology infrastructure leverages the world’s largest social media and online sales platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon) to rapidly and profitably grow our continually expanding product portfolio. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands or for investor relations please visit www.immudyne.com or email us at [email protected]