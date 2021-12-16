Immuneering Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that it will be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is designed to measure the performance of a set of securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NBI is calculated under a modified market capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the NBI must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December. For more information about the NBI, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

“Immuneering’s addition to the NBI, less than five months after our upsized initial public offering, is a welcome development which will help to expand our visibility within the investment community,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Immuneering’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “IMM-1-104 has demonstrated tumor growth inhibition across 5 different animal models each driven by a different RAS or RAF mutation. We are honored by the excitement investors have shown for IMM-1-104 and our earlier stage programs, all driven by translational bioinformatics. Our inclusion in the NBI reflects the strength of our pipeline and our platform, and we remain focused on executing our plans to advance IMM-1-104 and the rest of our pipeline.”

About Immuneering Corporation                                        

Immuneering is a biopharmaceutical company with an emerging pipeline focused on improving patient outcomes across a spectrum of debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases by applying its deep knowledge of translational bioinformatics to every stage of the drug development process. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience in translational bioinformatics and generating insights into drug mechanisms of action and patient treatment responses. Building on this experience, Immuneering has developed a disease-agnostic platform that enables the company to utilize human data, novel biology and chemistry, and translational planning to create and advance its wholly owned pipeline. Immuneering’s current development programs in oncology are focused on providing potential treatments for patients with solid tumors caused by mutations of oncologic signaling pathways, including the MAPK pathway. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. Additionally, Immuneering has six other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target either the MAPK or mTOR pathway, and two neuroscience programs in the discovery stage.        

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s progress toward drugs targeting cancers driven by alterations that activate the RAS/MAPK pathway, the treatment potential of IMM-1-104, and the strength of Immuneering’s translational bioinformatics approach and technology platform. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as in Immuneering’s subsequent filings it makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

