CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to create medicines for all patients with solid tumors driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway activating events, today announced that management will present at Guggenheim’s 2023 Oncology Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering.

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Feb 9, 2023

Time: 3:20 – 3:45 PM ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived for 30 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to create medicines for all patients with solid tumors driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway activation events. Immuneering is evaluating its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations (NCT05585320). IMM-1-104 aims to achieve pan-RAS activity that selectively impacts cancer cells to a greater extent than healthy cells, through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with once-daily dosing. Deep cyclic inhibition is a novel mechanism that aims to deprive tumor cells of the sustained proliferative signaling required for rapid growth, while providing a cadenced, normalized level of signaling designed to spare healthy cells. This new mechanism was engineered using Immuneering’s proprietary informatics-based discovery platform, and the development of Immuneering’s pipeline is translationally guided by the Company’s proprietary, human-aligned 3D tumor platform combined with patient-aligned bioinformatics. Immuneering’s second product candidate, IMM-6-415, is designed to provide deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with an accelerated cadence relative to the once daily dosing of IMM-1-104. IMM-6-415 is currently in IND-enabling studies. Immuneering’s earlier drug discovery pipeline includes five additional targeted oncology programs as well as two neuroscience programs.

