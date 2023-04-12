CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barrett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Vice President of Finance, Treasurer.

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1×1 Investor Meetings

Virtual Presentation: April 19 from 12:45 – 1:25 pm ET in Track 1

The presentations will be webcast live and archived for 30 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

