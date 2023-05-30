CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barrett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Vice President of Finance, Treasurer.

Format: Company Presentation and 1×1 Investor Meetings

Presentation: June 8 from 10:00 – 10:25 am ET in Track 2

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

