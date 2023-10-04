CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that it will present preclinical data on IMM-1-104, its lead clinical-stage program, and IMM-6-415 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 11-15, 2023 in Boston.

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Predicting activity of IMM-1-104 as single agent and in combination for patients with RAS or RAF mutant tumors

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Poster session: Poster Session A

Location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

Abstract number: A134

Title: Deep Cyclic Inhibition of the MAPK pathway with IMM-6-415, alone and in combination with encorafenib, demonstrates anti-tumor activity and tolerability in RAF mutant tumors in vivo

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Poster session: Poster Session A

Location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

Abstract number: A093

The abstracts will be available on the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics website. Following presentation, the posters will be available on the publications section of Immuneering’s website at https://immuneering.com/publications.

About IMM-1-104

IMM-1-104 aims to achieve universal-RAS activity that selectively impacts cancer cells to a greater extent than healthy cells, through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with once-daily oral dosing. IMM-1-104 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations for whom there are limited treatment options (NCT05585320).

About IMM-6-415

IMM-6-415 targets RAF and RAS mutant tumors through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with an accelerated cadence. IMM-6-415 was designed with unique drug-like properties that distinguish it from other programs in the Immuneering pipeline, including a shorter half-life than IMM-1-104 which gives IMM-6-415 an accelerated cadence relative to the once-daily dosing of IMM-1-104. IMM-6-415 is being developed for monotherapy and combination applications in oncology, including the ability to enhance immune mediated therapy in certain settings. IND filing for IMM-6-415 is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s expectations regarding the treatment potential of IMM-1-104 and IMM-6-415; the design, enrollment criteria and conduct of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 in patients with advanced solid tumors; the timing of additional trial updates, including recommended phase 2 dose and additional safety and activity data; the timing of submission of the IND for IMM-6-415; and Immuneering’s ability to advance its pipeline and further diversify its portfolio and make progress towards its longstanding goal of creating better medicines for cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies, and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Immuneering’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

