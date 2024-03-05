CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, announced today that it will be presenting preclinical data on its lead program IMM-1-104 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, held April 5-10 in San Diego, California.
Details for the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Activity of IMM-1-104 alone or in combination with chemotherapy in RAS-altered pancreatic cancer models
Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT
Poster Session: In Vivo Imaging and Humanized Models
Location: Poster Section 9, Poster Board #19
Abstract Number: 4195
The abstract is available on the AACR Online Program and will be published in the online Proceedings of the AACR. Following presentation, the poster will be available on the publications section of Immuneering’s website.
About Immuneering Corporation
Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor and will be evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.
Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Nugent Communications
617-460-3579
[email protected]
Investor Contacts:
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
619-916-7620
[email protected]
or
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
[email protected]
- Crossbow Therapeutics Selects First Development Candidate from its Portfolio of Next-Generation T-cell Engagers Directed at Intracellular Cancer Targets - March 5, 2024
- Aquestive Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update - March 5, 2024
- ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages World Acceptance Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – WRLD - March 5, 2024