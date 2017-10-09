Immunicum AB (publ) Announces the Nomination Committee for AGM 2018

Breaking News
Press release

9 October 2017

Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel, immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, in accordance with the principles of appointing the Nomination Committee, adopted by the Annual General Meeting of April 26, 2017, announced today that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed. The nomination committee for Immunicum shall be appointed by the four largest shareholders as of August 31, 2017 that have accepted the invitation to participate in the committee.

The Chair of Immunicum’s Board, Agneta Edberg, has contacted major shareholders in order to appoint a Nomination Committee.

The following members have been appointed by the four largest shareholders that have accepted the invitation to participate in the Nomination Committee:

Evert Carlsson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB
Martin Lindström, appointed by Loggen Invest AB
Bengt Andersson, appointed by Bengt Andersson
Mats Dahlgren, appointed by Mats Dahlgren
In total, the Nomination Committee represents 19.8% of the total number of shares and votes in the company.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 10 April 2018 in Gothenburg.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found at Immunicum’s website www.immunicum.com.

Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via email to [email protected] or by post to Immunicum AB (publ), Att: Valberedningen, Grafiska Vägen 2, 412 63 Göteborg.

For more information, please contact:

Agneta Edberg, Chair of the Board
Telephone: + 46 (0) 70 555 75 18
E-mail: edberg[email protected]

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Redeye AB
Telephone: +46 (0)8 545 013 30

ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. www.immunicum.com

 

www.redeye.se

