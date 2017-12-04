Breaking News
Immunicum Announces Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2017

04 December 2017

Immunicum Announces Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2017

Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel, immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced the resolutions adopted at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting held in Gothenburg.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) of Immunicum AB (publ), reg. no 556629-1786, was held today. The EGM resolved to approve the board of directors’ resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for the shareholders, and to make necessary changes in the articles of association.
Resolution on new issue of shares (Rights Issue)
The EGM resolved to approve the board of directors’ resolution of November 1, 2017 on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for the shareholders.

The record date for obtaining subscription rights and the right to participate in the new issue of shares with preferential rights is on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Shareholders in the Company  have preferential right to subscribe for shares whereupon one existing share in the Company entitles to one subscription right and 14 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 15 new shares.

Subscription of shares, both with and without the exercise of subscription rights, takes place during the period starting on Friday, December 8, 2017 up to and including Friday, December 22, 2017. The subscription price is SEK 8 per share. At full subscription the Company will be provided with an amount of 222,501,720 SEK (before issue expenses).

For more detailed information regarding the rights issue, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the Company’s website, www.immunicum.com.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association
In light of the board of directors’ proposal of resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential right for the shareholders the EGM resolved to amend the articles of association.

The resolution entails a change in both the minimum and maximum limits of the share capital and the number of shares.

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the rules for companies listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the Company’s contact person on December 4, 2017 at 13.00 CET.

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Agneta Edberg, Chairman of the board of directors, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (0)70 555 75 18
[email protected]

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Redeye AB
Telephone: +46 (0)8 545 013 30
www.redeye.se

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. www.immunicum.com

 

