Press Release

04 December 2017

Immunicum Announces Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2017

Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel, immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced the resolutions adopted at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting held in Gothenburg.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) of Immunicum AB (publ), reg. no 556629-1786, was held today. The EGM resolved to approve the board of directors’ resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for the shareholders, and to make necessary changes in the articles of association.

Resolution on new issue of shares (Rights Issue)

The EGM resolved to approve the board of directors’ resolution of November 1, 2017 on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for the shareholders.

The record date for obtaining subscription rights and the right to participate in the new issue of shares with preferential rights is on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Shareholders in the Company have preferential right to subscribe for shares whereupon one existing share in the Company entitles to one subscription right and 14 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 15 new shares.

Subscription of shares, both with and without the exercise of subscription rights, takes place during the period starting on Friday, December 8, 2017 up to and including Friday, December 22, 2017. The subscription price is SEK 8 per share. At full subscription the Company will be provided with an amount of 222,501,720 SEK (before issue expenses).

For more detailed information regarding the rights issue, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the Company’s website, www.immunicum.com.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

In light of the board of directors’ proposal of resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential right for the shareholders the EGM resolved to amend the articles of association.

The resolution entails a change in both the minimum and maximum limits of the share capital and the number of shares.

