Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information By Product Type (Herbs & Spices, Nuts & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy-Based Products, Probiotics & Prebiotics), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030.

New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Information by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Immunity Boosting Food Products Market could thrive at a rate of 7.90% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 18.90 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

Nutritional foods that enhance immunity and promote gut health are called immunity-boosting foods. Products that improve immunity are typically made from natural nutrients like superfoods, probiotics, and prebiotics. They are employed to lessen the body’s nutritional inadequacies. Probiotics, prebiotics, dietary supplements, meals, nuts, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and others are some of the most widely accessible immunity-boosting foods. The body’s immune systems function better when powerful—a balanced diet and regular exercise help maintain a healthier immune system. Certain foods also provide vital elements that support the body’s defenses against pathogenic infections.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 18.9 billion CAGR 7.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Awareness of Health and Wellness Growth of the organized retail sector

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Immunity Boosting Food Products industry include

Danone SA (France)

Blue Diamond Growers (US)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Diamond Foods LLC. (US)

Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US)

Dole Food Company Inc. (US)

Olam International (Singapore)

Fonterra group Cooperative Limited (New Zealand)

Hines Nut Company (US)

Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

July 2022

Cipla, a company based in Mumbai, acquired Endura Mass for an undisclosed fee from Medinnbelle Herbalcare Private Limited. This acquisition supports Cipla’s strategic objective of broadening the scope of its wellness product range to change the organization’s emphasis from illness to well-being. Endura Mass, the company that makes dietary supplements, is based in India.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Consumers’ growing desire for natural products significantly impacts market expansion. Consumers’ growing concerns about preventative healthcare and the benefits of foods that improve immunity propel market expansion. Demand for foods that promote immunity has increased due to a rise in the consumption of functional foods, which, in addition to offering essential nutrients, also aid in health improvement. Growth in the food and beverage sector due to rising consumer expenditure and supportive government policies is anticipated to be a key element in the market expansion for foods that promote immunity.

Market Restraints:

The market for food products that improve immunity is seeing slow growth due to the high cost of raw materials and a need for more consumer awareness of the product’s advantages. The provision of nutrition care, a crucial component of preventive healthcare, is undergoing a significant evolution in densely populated nations like India. A rapidly expanding middle-class population needs to gain knowledge of the foods that improve immunity. On the other hand, the price of immunity-boosting food products is greatly influenced by the high cost of the raw ingredients required in their production. As a result, they may only be a viable option for the urban and affluent population, limiting market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

Even though COVID-19 badly impacted international firms and industries due to government restrictions and lockdowns meant to maintain social distance. Due to global constraints, the availability and manufacture of food products that enhance immunity decreased. Yet, the introduction of COVID-19 increased public demand for foods that promote immunity. They were widely employed in medications, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements. A patient’s immune system must be in good shape to treat COVID-19 successfully. Hence, to combat coronavirus, specialists advised consuming such goods. Hence, COVID-19 had a favorable effect on the world market. Since COVID, there has been a rise in public health awareness, which has made it easier to reach potential clients.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The product types in the market include herbs & spices, nuts & seeds, fruits & vegetables, dairy-based products, and probiotics & prebiotics.

By Distribution Channel

Store-based and non-store-based are the major distribution channels available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

The North American area dominated the market for food products that promote immunity, and it is predicted that it will continue to have the greatest share over the projected period. The population’s growing awareness of wellness and healthy lifestyles is the primary cause. Also, it is anticipated that many producers of immune-boosting food products and North America’s high per capita disposable income will encourage market expansion.

The Europe market will be performing tremendously well in the future, due to growing public awareness of wellness and healthy lifestyles. Also, the UK’s immunity-boosting foods market had the quickest growth rate in the European region, while Germany’s market had the biggest market share.

Asia Pacific is seeing a popular trend. The rising number of emerging economies primarily drives this geographical market. Another factor contributing to the increased consumption of these immunity-boosting items through natural or prescribed supplements to fight against diseases in this region is the sizable patient pool.

