Immunomedics to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”), a science-based and innovation-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and worldwide commercialization of its unique and proprietary antibody-drug conjugate platform, today announced that Michael Pehl, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in New York City. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s website at https://immunomedics.com/investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. Immunomedics’ corporate objective is to become a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the field of antibody-drug conjugates. For additional information on the Company, please visit its website at https://immunomedics.com/ . The information on its website does not, however, form a part of this press release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release, in addition to historical information, may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including statements regarding clinical trials (including the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs), regulatory applications and related timelines, including the approval timeline for the BLA, out-licensing arrangements, forecasts of future operating results, potential collaborations, capital raising activities, and the timing for bringing any product candidate to market, involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s dependence on business collaborations or availability of required financing from capital markets, or other sources on acceptable terms, if at all, in order to further develop our products and finance our operations, new product development (including clinical trials outcome and regulatory requirements/actions), the risk that we or any of our collaborators may be unable to secure regulatory approval of and market our drug candidates, risks associated with the outcome of pending litigation and competitive risks to marketed products, and the Company’s ability to repay its outstanding indebtedness, if and when required, as well as the risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any obligation, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

