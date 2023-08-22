Proteomics Research Programs Lighting the Way for Immunoprecipitation Providers

Rockville , Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global immunoprecipitation market is placed at a valuation of US$ 656 million in 2023 and is estimated to increase to US$ 1.16 billion by the end of 2033. Academic and research institutes are projected to spearhead the sales of immunoprecipitation kits over the study period (2023 to 2033) and beyond.

Rise in research activities and surging need to identify antigens that are associated with autoimmune illnesses are key factors that are anticipated to boost market expansion over the coming years. Increased knowledge of tailored therapies and the global uptick in biotechnology research are also aiding market growth. Growing focus on biomarker detection systems is projected to present lucrative opportunities in the immunoprecipitation market over the coming years.

Contrastingly, growing availability of alternative protein isolation and interaction technologies is projected to pose a threat to all immunoprecipitation providers in the long run. Immunoprecipitation companies should focus on tackling this issue by investing in research and development of new and advanced techniques that cannot be replaced with alternatives.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 1.16 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The immunoprecipitation market stands at a valuation of US$ 656 million in 2023.

Demand for immunoprecipitation is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

By 2033, the market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 1.16 billion.

Growing investments in genetic research, high demand for proteomics, rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and advancements in immunoprecipitation techniques are prime market drivers.

Antibody contamination and increasing availability of alternative protein analysis techniques are slated to be key restraints hampering growth scope.

Demand for immunoprecipitation in China is projected to surge at a CAGR of more than 8% over the next ten years.

Reagents currently account for around 45% share of global market revenue.

“Immunoprecipitation providers should ride the wave of precision medicine and stem cell therapy popularity to improve their future business scope,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio Inc.

Abbkine Scientific Co. Ltd.

Abcam PLC

BioLegend

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Geno Technology Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Winning Strategy

Immunoprecipitation providers are estimated to emphasize on widening the scope of application of immunoprecipitation techniques to diversify their revenue generation streams. Immunoprecipitation companies should target developed countries with a different approach as compared to developing economies where research activity is not yet reached its peaking capacity.

This detailed immunoprecipitation market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has a detailed account of all strategies adopted by established as well as new immunoprecipitation companies to give a comprehensive understanding of the current as well as forecasted market scenario.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global immunoprecipitation market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (individual protein, chromatin, co-immunoprecipitation, RNA), component (reagents, kits, accessories), and end user (academic & research institutes, pharma & biopharma companies, contract research organizations), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

