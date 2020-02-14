Breaking News
Home / Top News / Immunovant Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ending December 31, 2019

Immunovant Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ending December 31, 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

  • Ended quarter with $123.5 million in cash
  • Received IND clearance to initiate Phase 2a trial in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2019. 

“During the quarter we continued progress towards our vision of enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases.” said Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunovant.  “Among our accomplishments this quarter was the successful closing of the HSAC share exchange with the maximum potential cash proceeds from the transaction. I’m also proud of the team for getting IND clearance to begin our Phase 2a trial of IMVT-1401 in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. We look forward to four exciting data readouts between now and early 2021.”

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Third Quarter ending December 31, 2019 and Nine Months ending December 31, 2019:

Cash Position: Cash balances as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 were $123.5 million and $12.1 million, respectively.  The increase in cash was primarily related to the business combination with Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (“HSAC”) as described in the definitive proxy statement filed by HSAC with the SEC on November 27, 2019.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $5.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2019, compared to $7.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2018.  Research and development expenses were $33.8 million for the nine months ending December 31, 2019, compared to $17.8 million for the nine months ending December 31, 2018.  The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by costs incurred to advance IMVT-1401 into four Phase 2 trials across three indications.

G&A Expenses:  General and administrative expenses were $6.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2019, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2018.  For the nine months ending December 31, 2019, general and administrative expenses were $11.8 million compared to $1.7 million for the nine months ending December 31, 2018.  The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by costs associated with enhancing our operations to support four Phase 2 trials as well as significant one-time costs related to the share exchange with HSAC.

Net Loss: Net loss was $11.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2019, compared to $8.8 million for the three months ending December 31, 2018.  For the nine months ending December 31, 2019, net loss was $45.8 million compared to $19.6 million for the nine months ending December 31, 2018. 

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies. For more information, please visit www.immunovant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements Immunovant makes regarding Immunovant’s progress towards its vision of enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases; and the initiation, timing, progress and reporting of results of its clinical programs are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Immunovant’s management that, although Immunovant believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Immunovant expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the availability of data from clinical trials; the expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; the continued development of Immunovant’s product candidates and platforms; Immunovant’s scientific approach and general development progress; and the availability and commercial potential of Immunovant’s product candidates including the size of potentially addressable markets and degree of market acceptance. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement filed by HSAC with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2019, and Immunovant’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Immunovant undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
John Strumbos, Ph.D., MBA
Vice President, Finance
Immunovant, Inc.
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.