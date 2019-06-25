ImmusanT Discontinues Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Nexvax2® in Patients With Celiac Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmusanT, Inc. , a clinical stage company leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to deliver first-in-class peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases, has discontinued the Phase 2 global study for its lead candidate, Nexvax2®, intended as a treatment for celiac disease.

The results from an interim analysis revealed Nexvax2 did not provide statistically meaningful protection from gluten exposure for celiac disease patients when compared with placebo.

Similar to earlier Phase 1 results, Nexvax2 was found to be safe and generally well tolerated. There were no concerning safety issues identified during the study.

ImmusanT will be actively investigating data gathered from the trial to further understand this outcome. The company will provide further information once available.

Media Contact: