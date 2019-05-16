ImmusanT to Present New Findings on Celiac Disease and Lead Therapeutic Candidate During the Digestive Disease Week Annual Conference 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmusanT, Inc., a clinical stage company leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to deliver first-in-class peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases, announced today the company will be presenting two abstracts supporting its lead therapeutic candidate, Nexvax2®, during the upcoming Digestive Disease Week Annual Conference 2019, being held in San Diego on May 18-21, 2019.
Presentation Details:
|Presentation Title:
|A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Evaluation of the Clinical Tolerability, Pharmacodynamic (PD) & Pharmacokinetic (PK) Profiles of Subcutaneous (SC) Versus Intradermal (ID) Dosing of Nexvax2, a Peptide Treatment for Celiac Disease (CED)
|Presentation Date:
|Tuesday, May 21, 2019
|Presentation Time:
|8:24 a.m. – 8:36 a.m. PDT
|Location:
|Room 20A, San Diego Convention Center
|Presentation Title:
|Acute Gluten-Induced Symptoms in Celiac Disease (CED) are Quantitatively Correlated with Serum Cytokine Response
|Presentation Date:
|Tuesday, May 21, 2019
|Presentation Time:
|9:00 a.m. – 9:12 a.m. PDT
|Location:
|Room 20A, San Diego Convention Center
About ImmusanT, Inc.
At ImmusanT, we are developing a new class of therapeutic vaccines to change the lives of people living with autoimmune diseases. Our Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform provides a precision medicine approach to restoring immune tolerance across a range of diseases, including celiac disease and type 1 diabetes. Our lead program, Nexvax2®, is in clinical development with the goal of protecting celiac disease patients against the debilitating effects of gluten. www.ImmusanT.com
Media Contact:
Andrew Mielach
Associate Director
LifeSci Public Relations
(646) 876-5868
[email protected]
