ImmusanT to Present New Findings on Celiac Disease and Lead Therapeutic Candidate During the Digestive Disease Week Annual Conference 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmusanT, Inc. , a clinical stage company leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to deliver first-in-class peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases, announced today the company will be presenting two abstracts supporting its lead therapeutic candidate, Nexvax2®, during the upcoming Digestive Disease Week Annual Conference 2019, being held in San Diego on May 18-21, 2019.

Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Evaluation of the Clinical Tolerability, Pharmacodynamic (PD) & Pharmacokinetic (PK) Profiles of Subcutaneous (SC) Versus Intradermal (ID) Dosing of Nexvax2, a Peptide Treatment for Celiac Disease (CED) Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2019 Presentation Time: 8:24 a.m. – 8:36 a.m. PDT Location: Room 20A, San Diego Convention Center Presentation Title: Acute Gluten-Induced Symptoms in Celiac Disease (CED) are Quantitatively Correlated with Serum Cytokine Response Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2019 Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:12 a.m. PDT Location: Room 20A, San Diego Convention Center

About ImmusanT, Inc.

At ImmusanT, we are developing a new class of therapeutic vaccines to change the lives of people living with autoimmune diseases. Our Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform provides a precision medicine approach to restoring immune tolerance across a range of diseases, including celiac disease and type 1 diabetes. Our lead program, Nexvax2®, is in clinical development with the goal of protecting celiac disease patients against the debilitating effects of gluten. www.ImmusanT.com

