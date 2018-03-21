Immutep Commences Patient Dosing in Additional TACTI-mel Cohort

Breaking News
SYDNEY, Australia, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) (NASDAQ:IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”) has announced the initiation of patient dosing in the new cohort of the TACTI-mel (Two ACTive Immunotherapies in melanoma) Phase 1 clinical trial.  This clinical study is evaluating the combination of Immutep’s lead immunotherapy product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) in unresectable or metastatic melanoma patients in Australia.

The additional cohort consists of six patients that will receive 30 mg of efti in combination with pembrolizumab starting at cycle one of pembrolizumab. Patients will be treated for up to 12 months. Yesterday the first patient in this cohort received their first dose of the two drugs. Safety assessment is the main objective of this study.

“This additional cohort of the ongoing TACTI-mel clinicial trial is very important to the clinical development of efti, especially in the light of our new collaboration study announced on 12th of March 2018, as we are now dosing efti at cycle one in combination with KEYTRUDA® with the highest dose and for a 12-month duration,” said Dr. Frédéric Triebel, Immutep’s Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer.  “We look forward to presenting additional data from the TACTI-mel study during the middle of this calendar year as we hope it will further support our hypothesis that combining an antigen-presenting cell activator (efti) with a checkpoint inhibitor (KEYTRUDA®) results in a therapeutic synergy and a potential benefit over checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy.”

