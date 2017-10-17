IMP321 New Data Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2017 Annual Meeting

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX:PRR) (NASDAQ:PBMD) (“Prima”) announces that new data investigating the use of eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), the Company’s lead product candidate, in combination with pembrolizumab in metastatic melanoma patients in Australia that have had either no response or a suboptimal response to pembrolizumab, will be presented in a poster presentation for the first time at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2017 Annual Meeting.

Pushing the accelerator and releasing the break: testing the soluble LAG-3 protein (IMP321), an antigen presenting cell activator, together with pembrolizumab in unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Poster Number P259

Authors: Victoria Atkinson, Andrew Haydon, Melissa Eastgate, Amitesh Roy, Adnan Khattak, Christian Mueller, Tina Dunkelmann, Chrystelle Brignone, Frederic Triebel

The SITC 2017 Annual Meeting is being held on November 10-12, 2017 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

