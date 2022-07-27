Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ImpactMapper receives grant for the development of artificial intelligence enabled impact reporting tools from Malala Fund

ImpactMapper receives grant for the development of artificial intelligence enabled impact reporting tools from Malala Fund

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ImpactMapper receives grant for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled impact reporting tools from Malala Fund

July 2022 – ImpactMapper, a SaaS platform that helps organisations measure and optimise social impact and sustainability reporting and storytelling, is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a grant by Malala Fund.

This grant will support the development of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analysis tools to enable Malala Fund and the broader development sector to more effectively code, analyse and learn from rich qualitative, storytelling and impact data, with a focus on women and marginalised communities.

Founded in 2013, Malala Fund is working to ensure every girl around the world has access to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. The nonprofit organisation invests in local education activists, advocates for the policy changes needed to help more girls learn and amplifies the voices of young women.

This one-year grant of $140,000 represents the launch of the next phase in ImpactMapper’s long-standing collaboration with Malala Fund, which has included support for the development of metrics for their grantmaking portfolios and impact reporting. To advance progress on girls’ education and gender equality, ImpactMapper will leverage its expertise and technology to enhance Malala Fund’s capabilities across impact assessment, analysis of diverse data sets, and data visualisation.

Alexandra Pittman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ImpactMapper reflects:

“The grant from Malala Fund jumpstarts ImpactMapper’s use of AI and begins to fulfil our larger vision of building evidence based insights for the entire philanthropic and social impact sector on what works. This decision represents an acknowledgement of the solutions we have developed and will be deploying in the future, as well as the talent and experience of our team. More importantly, this is a significant opportunity for ImpactMapper to play a key role in integrating diverse voices into algorithms in software and underscores our work and commitments to contributing to gender equality.”

Suzanne Ehlers, Chief Executive Officer of Malala Fund said:

“Too often technology isn’t built with young women and marginalised communities in mind. That’s why Malala Fund is eager to support companies like Impact Mapper that are developing inclusive algorithms. Their work will help us optimise our data management, learning and ensure what we collect and base decisions on reflects girls’ perspectives.”

-ends-

About ImpactMapper

ImpactMapper has innovative technology and advising services, which helps organisations track, visualise, and optimise the real-world effects of their social impact activities. The software platform brings together diverse forms of qualitative, quantitative, and financial impact data, and facilitates its use to effectively communicate progress against social impact and ESG goals. Our deep expertise in human rights and social justice and in quantifying the seemingly unquantifiable differentiates us from other impact tracking software tools. The software allows users to turn text data into aggregatable and visual insights. ImpactMapper also offers consultancy services, including the development of reports and evaluations, offered alongside the digital platform, allowing organisations to benefit from the expertise of the team behind the software and supporting groups to effectively communicate their impact story.

www.impactmapper.com

For information, please contact:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Sandra Novakov                                 sandra.novakov@citigatedewerogerson.com

Jonah Boon                                        jonah.boon@citigatedewerogerson.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.