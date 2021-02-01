Impeach, Indict, Heal? A Discussion of Post-Trump Washington

CommPRO and The Museum of Public Relations present the new podcast, “That Said with Michael Zeldin”

New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As we draw close to the start date of former President Trump’s second impeachment trial many questions require answers and in depth analysis. Over the course of two podcast episodes, we have spoken to Impeachment Manager Congressman Eric Swallwel, Constitutional Law Professor Michael Gerhardt, former President Bill Clinton’s Press Secretary during his impeachment saga, Joe Lockhardt, former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent to help us understand and process the events that gave rise to the impeachment, what to expect during the trial, and what Washington in the post-Trump era will look like. Please join us for these discussions and then email us at [email protected] for follow up questions and answers.

A Message from Michael…

That Said is a weekly series that takes a fresh look at the ideas, events, and people who shape our times. Join me in lively conversation with bestselling authors, thought leaders, and opinion-makers as we delve into current and evolving topics.

About Our Host

Michael Zeldin is a well-known and highly-regarded TV and radio analyst/commentator.

He has covered many high-profile matters, including the Clinton impeachment proceedings, the Gore v. Bush court challenges, Special Counsel Robert Muller’s investigation of interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the Trump impeachment proceedings.

In 2019, Michael was a Resident Fellow at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he taught a study group on Independent Investigations of Presidents.

Previously, Michael was a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice. He also served as Deputy Independent/ Independent Counsel, investigating allegations of tampering with presidential candidate Bill Clinton’s passport files, and as Deputy Chief Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives, Foreign Affairs Committee, October Surprise Task Force, investigating the handling of the American hostage situation in Iran.

Michael is a prolific writer and has published Op-ed pieces for CNN.com, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Hill, The Washington Times, and The Washington Post.

Follow Michael on Twitter @MichaelZeldin



