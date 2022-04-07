Impel NeuroPharma To Present At The 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on the central nervous system, today announced that Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel NeuroPharma website at https://investors.impelnp.com/ . A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. Impel offers and is developing treatments that pair its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) technology with well-established therapeutics. In addition to Trudhesa™ (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray, which is approved in the United States for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, Impel is also developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

