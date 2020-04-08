Imperial Capital Hires Peter Lapina as a Senior Loan Trader

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today the hiring of Peter Lapina from Stifel as a Managing Director and Senior Loan Trader based in New York.  With the addition of Mr. Lapina, Imperial Capital continues to expand its fixed income platform.  Mr. Lapina is responsible for driving the franchise’s loan and special situations trading.

“We were looking to add an established loan trading professional to expand our leveraged finance capabilities for our clients,” said Tim Sullivan, Imperial Capital’s Global Head of US Credit.  “We continue to strategically invest in high-quality sales and trading professionals in order to provide our clients with full-service fixed income trading solutions.”

Mr. Lapina joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in the Credit Sales and Trading Group focusing on Loan Trading. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Lapina spent 2 years as Managing Director and Head of Loan Trading at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc. Previously, Mr. Lapina was the Head of Loan Trading at Guggenheim Securities, LLC. Mr. Lapina also spent eight years at J.P. Morgan focused on loan and distressed trading before beginning his career at Citigroup and Smith Barney.  Mr. Lapina earned a Bachelor of Science from St. John’s University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer’s capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:
Mark Martis
+1 310 246 3674
[email protected]

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London.  Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA.  The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:
Emma McClintock
+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429
[email protected]

