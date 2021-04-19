Imperial Capital Hires Tim Baker as Special Situations Equity Trader

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) continues recruiting top institutional sales and trading talent with its most recent hiring of Tim Baker as Managing Director and Equity Special Situations Trader, who was most recently with Maxim Group. Mr. Baker will focus on Special Situation Equities, SPACs and Post Reorg equity trading, as well as Listed Equities.

“Imperial Capital has a long tradition of providing our clients with insight on trading through our trading relationships and understanding our clients’ intent, strategy and style. This is especially true in special situation equities. We are pleased to onboard Tim whose experience and specialized knowledge in these unique trading situations will help our clients navigate productive investment solutions,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital.

An industry recognized expert with over 17 years of trading experience, Tim Baker joins as a Managing Director in Stamford, CT and will report to Tim Sullivan. Most recently, Mr. Baker was Head of Equity Special Situations at Maxim Group LLC. Prior to this, he acted as Head of Equity Special Situations Trading for Jones Trading after he was a Director with Cowen & Co., which acquired his prior firm, CRT/Sterne Agee. He is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University.

