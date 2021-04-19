Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Imperial Capital Hires Tim Baker as Special Situations Equity Trader

Imperial Capital Hires Tim Baker as Special Situations Equity Trader

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) continues recruiting top institutional sales and trading talent with its most recent hiring of Tim Baker as Managing Director and Equity Special Situations Trader, who was most recently with Maxim Group. Mr. Baker will focus on Special Situation Equities, SPACs and Post Reorg equity trading, as well as Listed Equities.

“Imperial Capital has a long tradition of providing our clients with insight on trading through our trading relationships and understanding our clients’ intent, strategy and style. This is especially true in special situation equities. We are pleased to onboard Tim whose experience and specialized knowledge in these unique trading situations will help our clients navigate productive investment solutions,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital.

An industry recognized expert with over 17 years of trading experience, Tim Baker joins as a Managing Director in Stamford, CT and will report to Tim Sullivan. Most recently, Mr. Baker was Head of Equity Special Situations at Maxim Group LLC. Prior to this, he acted as Head of Equity Special Situations Trading for Jones Trading after he was a Director with Cowen & Co., which acquired his prior firm, CRT/Sterne Agee. He is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer’s capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:
Mark Martis
+1 310 246 3674
[email protected]

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:
Emma McClintock
+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.