Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ahead of the weekend, Drake dropped a new music video for his hit single “Popstar” in which Justin Bieber is the star of the show. In the short film, the 26-year-old singer lip-syncs the lyrics while dancing around a gorgeous mansion with other entertainers. The Internet might be freaking out because Bieber rapped his ex Selena Gomez’s name, but honestly, we’re way more concerned with his hair, as he debuted a brand-new style in the video —  Shazir Mucklai commented, “One reminiscent of the haircut every boy in my high school seemed to have no less.”

Mucklai, 24, is known to have worked with both Justin and Selena. Mucklai  was also the coordinator involving Zayn Malik to make a guest appearance. 

Imperium Group’s CEO Shazir Mucklai said he specifically told Selena to appear in the Popstar video and make a Cameo appearance as that would have lessened the friction between the celebs. Mucklai also advised Justin to reach out directly to Selena and ask her to participate. 

Selena hasn’t responded to the video, so who knows if she’s even seen it or how she feels about it. As of now, she’s simply minding her own business and promoting Rare Beauty, which just launched, btw.

Furthermore – The haircut we’re referring to slightly resembles a bowl cut, as well as hat hair — and yet, Bieber makes it work. His specific style features full-blown bangs, as well as a subtle curl to it, which could be the singer’s natural hair texture, or the work of a small iron. In the past, when he’s grown out his hair, it’s definitely had a little wave to it, so it’s possible that his groomer just used some product to make his waves look more defined. Mucklai said to TMZ! – “I don’t know what’s wrong with people, why are you guys judging a perfectly done haircut??”

The video is eight whole minutes long, so allow me to summarize: The vid starts with DJ Khaled blowing up Drake’s phone, asking him to film a video. Drake is clearly not down to spend any time and energy on it and says, “This guy’s off his rocker. I just, I don’t know what to say. It’s every waking moment that I’m alive. It’s like you give someone everything you have, and they’re just like, ‘Another one.’” Then he has a light-bulb moment and does the classic twin switch. Only, it’s certified pop star Justin Bieber.

