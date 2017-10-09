Impinj to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Breaking News
SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter results as well as its outlook for its fourth quarter of 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be open to the public and interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196, or by accessing the webcast from the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days. It can be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 10111865. An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data for the last eight quarters, will be made available on the company’s website at investor.impinj.com at least 30 minutes before the conference call, and commensurate with the release of Impinj’s third quarter 2017 financial results.

About Impinj
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) wirelessly connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, luggage and food to consumer and business applications such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely information about these items to the digital world, thereby enabling the Internet of Things.

