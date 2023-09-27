Technology is getting better and better, and that’s making medical gadgets improve faster. Because of this, we’re getting better at treating heart problems, and more people are buying these medical devices.

New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market size is expected to be worth around USD 7.7 Billion by 2032 from USD 4.1 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The market size for the implantable cardioverter defibrillator was estimated to be around USD 4.1 billion for the year 2022. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators are medical devices central to the cardiac resynchronization therapy. They monitor heartbeat arrhythmia and deliver targeted electric impulses for restoration of heart rhythm. It works by stimulating the heart muscles when the heartbeat becomes dangerously irregular. An ICD is recommended for the patients with weak heart muscles and those suffering from ventricular arrhythmias or ventricular tachycardia.

The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator market is driven by factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements. According to World Heart Federation, over 20.5 million fatalities were caused by cardiovascular diseases in 2021, thus contributing to over one third of mortalities worldwide. Growing awareness regarding the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases also influence the maket to a considerable extent.



Key Takeaways

The implantable cardioverter defibrillator is a medical device that asssits in regulating erratic heartbeats.

By Product Type, the subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator segment generated a revenue share of 42.3% in 2022.

generated a By End-user, the hospitals’ segment dominated the market and is growing at a CAGR of 49% from 2023 to 2032.

dominated the market and is growing at a from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39%.

dominated the market with the Europe held a 27% revenue share in 2022.

held a Asia-Pacific will experience the highest CAGR during 2023-2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

Increase in the geriatric population: There is a global increase in the geriatric population, which translates to increase in the prevalence of target disease. This ultimately drives up the demand for the implantable cardioverter defibrillator, thus contributing to the growth of the market.

There is a global increase in the geriatric population, which translates to increase in the prevalence of target disease. This ultimately drives up the demand for the implantable cardioverter defibrillator, thus contributing to the growth of the market. Technological Advances: Rapid advancements in technology have accelerated the innovation in the development of medical devices. This has improved the quality of the treatment of cardiovascular diseases while boosting the market growth.

Rapid advancements in technology have accelerated the innovation in the development of medical devices. This has improved the quality of the treatment of cardiovascular diseases while boosting the market growth. Demand for cost-effective treatment: Due to expensive healthcare treatments and devices in middle and low-income regions, the demand for low-cost treatment and devices has increased, which helps to boost the growth of the implantable cardioverter defibrillator market.

Top Trends in Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

While the implantable cardioverter defibrillator and pacemaker are both similar in that they are used when the heart shows symptoms of arrhythmia, the ICD is more functionally advanced and can act as a pacemaker as well. It has become popular due to ICDs in combination with the pacemaker. Additionally, the size of ICD has undergone change as well, with the ICDs getting smaller. This has enabled chest implantation of ICDs to be feasible. Moreover, there has been an increase in the introduction of devices with heightened longevity and low power consumption. Such devices are being preferred over old models.

Market Growth

The market for implantable cardioverter defilbrillator has seen promising growth due to factors such as advancements in technology, increase in elderly population and increase in heathare facilities. With growing awareness of dangers that cardiovascular diseases present, the dynamics of the market have been influenced to a considerable extent.

Regional Analysis

North America is a prominent contributor to the implantable cardioverter defibrillator market. Factors such as increase in the geriatric population, presence of advanced facilities in healthcare centers and developed healthcare infrastructure contribute to the increase in demand for implantable defibrillators. Alternatively, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to experience discernible growth in the upcoming years. Since players in the region concentrate on cost-effective technologies, the accessibility of implantable cardioverter defilbrillator has improved, especially for patients from medium and low-income backgrounds. Lack of active lifestyle, poor nutrition, unhealthy habits such as smoking have led to an upsurge in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, which has ultimately created opportunities for the growth of implantable cardiovascular defibrillator in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Jude Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sorin Group

Nohen Kohden Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Mediana Co. Ltd.

Element Science Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Other key players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 7.7 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 6.5% Europe Revenue Share 27% North America Revenue Share 39% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Technological advancements are one the major factors driving the implantable cardioverter defilbrillator market. With the development of MRI-safe ICDs, implantable cardioverter defilbrillators have experienced a boost in popularity. Population aging also contributes to the market significantly. Elderly population is quite susceptible to cardiovascular diseases. With an increase in the aged population, the implantable cardioverter defilbrillator market is predicted to experience a notable growth.

Market Restraints

While ICDs have been touted as safe, the ICD implant surgery is not without its complications. The risks associated with implanting procedures, such as bleeding, infection and tearing of heart muscle hamper the growth of the market. Further, the device needs to be replaced every 7 years. This deters patients from seeking treatment. Inadequate funding is also anticipated to restrict the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities

Based on the type of implantable cardioverter defilbrillator used, the longevity of the device is highly variable. Improving the battery life of the implantable cardioverter defilbrillator would certainly assist in the delivery of enhanced medical care. Further, development of devices that could aid in enhancing the durability of the implantable cardioverter defilbrillators is still a relatively unexplored area.

Report Segmentation of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

Product Type Insight

The market for implantable cardioverter defilbrillator is segmented into subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs), transvenous cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs), along with cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-D) according to product type. The market for subcutaneous cardioverter defibrillators is expected to expand at a swift rate during 2023-2032, as the procedure is simple and causes fewer complications. The subcutaneous cardioverter defibrillator is a lightweight, small device that aids in the delivery of electric impulses to the other heart in patients experiencing symptoms such as angina, vertigo, nausea, and other similar symptoms. The second largest contributor to the market is the transvenous cardioverter defibrillator segment. This device assists in sensing critical arrhythmias. Further, it can detect inconcistent heartbeats and can work alongside devices such as pacemakers and nerve stimulators, to resynchronize the heartbeat. The cardiac segment is also expected to expand at a considerable rate. It is utilized in the treatment of diastolic and systolic cardiovascular breakdown.

End-User Insight

As far as end-user is considered, the implantable cardioverter defibrillator market is divided into 3 segments, namely ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and clinics. Hospitals constitute the leading segment in the market, a trend expected to continue, especially considering the increasing access to healthcare. Ambulatory’s surgical centers also show a significant growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Subcutaneous cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICDs)

Transvenous cardioverter defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Cardiac Resynchronization therapy defibrillator(CRT-D).

Based on End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospital

Clinics

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market

June 2023: Biotronik collaborated with Philips to improve patient access and customize patient care. The alliance is expected to augment the SymphonySuite developed by Philips.

Biotronik collaborated with Philips to improve patient access and customize patient care. The alliance is expected to augment the SymphonySuite developed by Philips. August 2023: FDA has granted approval for Boston Scientific Corporation’s cryoablation system featuring a novel balloon catheter system named the POLARx FIT. it will enable targeted delivery of cryotherapy to pulmonary vein. this system will prove revolutionary for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation since it facilitates freezing of affected tissue thus leading to minimal damage.

