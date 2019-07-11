Import.io Recognized by KMWorld as a Trend-Setting Product of 2019

Web Data Integration leader honored for radical innovation and continuous evolution of web data collection and integration in knowledge management

KMWorld Trend-Setting Product of 2019 Import.io’s Web Data Integration solution has been named to the KMWorld Trend-Setting Products of 2019 list.

SARATOGA, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Import.io , the leading Web Data Integration solution provider, today announced that it has been named to the KMWorld Trend-Setting Products of 2019 list in Knowledge Management. Published in KMWorld’s July/August 2019 edition, the list includes products targeted at helping organizations achieve their knowledge management objectives and the digital transformation needed to succeed across a broad range of industries including healthcare, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, retail, transportation, financial services and more.

This special annual list, compiled by editors, analysts, experts and users, honors the products of solution providers such as Import.io who are introducing radically innovative new tools or enhanced platforms. These solutions drive industry innovation with the goals of better experiences for customers and employees, faster access to the right information when and where it is needed, automation of routine business tasks, intelligent insights from text and recordings, smarter search with personalized insights, and unified information governance across silos.

Import.io’s Web Data Integration solution is the only enterprise-ready, scalable solution that can address the entire web data lifecycle from data identification through integration and analysis. Import.io quickly and cost effectively delivers high-quality web data at enterprise scale, without requiring expensive engineering teams to constantly be writing code, monitoring quality and maintaining logic. In early 2019 Import.io launched a set of new capabilities and service levels to further differentiate its leading Web Data Integration platform. New product enhancements dedicated to the quality and control of web data included the Data Quality Dashboard, the Insights Platform, the Import.io WDI Knowledge Engine, as well as data quality service level agreements.

“This recognition further validates the major business benefits our customers are realizing when they take advantage of Web Data Integration,” said Gary Read, CEO of Import.io. “As data continues to prove its worth as the world’s most valuable resource, Web Data Integration will allow businesses to take full advantage of the most robust source of data – the world wide web – to uncover crucial business insights and remain competitive in today’s increasingly digital global market.”

This is the 17th consecutive year that KMWorld has issued its list .

“We’re excited to announce the KMWorld list of Trend-Setting Products of 2019,” remarked Thomas Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. “Across a broad range of industries, the focus for both new and enhanced products is to improve the outcomes of processes, decisions, and interactions. This list seeks to highlight products that are advancing what is possible in knowledge management through both radical innovation and continuous evolution.”

For more information on Web Data Integration and Import.io, please visit: https://import.io .

About Import.io

Import.io delivers the world’s data directly to enterprises, fueling business insight and competitive advantage. The Import.io Web Data Integration solution extracts, prepares and integrates high-quality comprehensive web data into customers’ analytics platforms and business applications. The company delivers data to more than 700 customers from millions of web sources. Headquartered in Saratoga, Calif., with additional offices in Colorado, New Jersey and London. For more information, visit www.import.io .

