IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against J. Jill, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against J. Jill, Inc. (“J. Jill” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JILL) for possible violations of federal securities laws relating to its initial public offering on March 9, 2017 (the “IPO”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO should contact the firm before the December 12, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at [email protected]

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Registration Statement filed in connection with the IPO contained false and misleading information because J. Jill’s purportedly unique and superior sales and marketing approach had not insulated the Company from adverse trends affecting the overall retail industry, like it claimed. The Company was carrying increasing amounts of slow moving inventory and would need to significantly markdown sale items and increase promotional efforts in an attempt to continue its sales growth. Also, the Company’s brick-and-mortar stores were experiencing difficulty attracting customers and maintaining profitability, which would result in the Company closing up to eight stores in fiscal 2017 – thereby diminishing the Company’s gross margins and impairing its ability to service its long-term debt. Since the IPO, shares of J. Jill have fallen more than 62%, which has caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

[email protected]

http://lundinlawpc.com/