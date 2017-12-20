IMPORTANT LIBERTY TAX, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who suffered losses in Liberty Tax, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Liberty Tax, Inc. (“Liberty Tax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TAX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Liberty Tax securities between June 29, 2016 and December 11, 2017, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”). The case has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

Liberty Tax’s former CEO John T. Hewitt created an inappropriate tone at the top of the organization;



the inappropriate tone at the top led to ineffective entity level controls over the organization;



and; consequently, defendants’ statements about Liberty Tax’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On September 6, 2017, Liberty Tax announced that its founder and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) John T. Hewitt had been terminated. On November 7, 2017, Liberty Tax announced the resignation of Kathleen Donovan, its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On this news, shares of Liberty Tax fell $2.25 per share or over 16% from its previous closing price to close at $11.00 per share on November 8, 2017.

Subsequently, on December 11, 2017, Liberty Tax filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting that KPMG LLP resigned as its independent registered public accounting firm and that Liberty Tax will delay the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017. KPMG reportedly expressed concerns regarding internal controls over financial reporting as related to the integrity and tone at the top set by Liberty Tax’s former CEO John T. Hewitt.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

